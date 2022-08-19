-Change: If a shopkeeper has no more room in their inventory your item now gets
sold anyway but will be deleted.
-Change: Finished quests in Quest Journal have a DONE added next to them.
-Change: Added Show Done and Show Not Done buttons. Use these
to filter what you want to see in Quest Journal.
-Fix Attempt: Journal was not closing when pressing Return.
-Change: Turrets are now vulnerable to external weapons (projectiles and explosions).
-Change: Kamikaze are now vulnernable to external weapons (projectiles and explosions).
-Change: External weapon attacks only use 1 stamina now.
-Change: Shift-left-click aka force firing of external weapon should be a bit
more responsive now.
-Fix Attempt: Projectiles were occasionally getting stuck mid-flight.
-Fix/Change: Timed mines not exploding. They should within 5 seconds now.
-Change: Banker now informs you minimum amount of money needed for a deposit.
-Change: Character now starts with 100 copper.
-Change: You can now right-click buy and right-click sell from Shopkeepers.
-Fix: Repairman c-picks not being purchaseable.
-Change: Inventory BG graphic.
-Change/Experimental: Lowered fleemode overall time to 6.0.
-Change: Look of various menus. Inventory, Stat, Journal, Skill.
-Change: Look of buttons.
-Change: Look of main panel.
Redaxium 2 update for 19 August 2022
Patch 1.01
