Patch 1.01

-Change: If a shopkeeper has no more room in their inventory your item now gets

sold anyway but will be deleted.

-Change: Finished quests in Quest Journal have a DONE added next to them.

-Change: Added Show Done and Show Not Done buttons. Use these

to filter what you want to see in Quest Journal.

-Fix Attempt: Journal was not closing when pressing Return.

-Change: Turrets are now vulnerable to external weapons (projectiles and explosions).

-Change: Kamikaze are now vulnernable to external weapons (projectiles and explosions).

-Change: External weapon attacks only use 1 stamina now.

-Change: Shift-left-click aka force firing of external weapon should be a bit

more responsive now.

-Fix Attempt: Projectiles were occasionally getting stuck mid-flight.

-Fix/Change: Timed mines not exploding. They should within 5 seconds now.

-Change: Banker now informs you minimum amount of money needed for a deposit.

-Change: Character now starts with 100 copper.

-Change: You can now right-click buy and right-click sell from Shopkeepers.

-Fix: Repairman c-picks not being purchaseable.

-Change: Inventory BG graphic.

-Change/Experimental: Lowered fleemode overall time to 6.0.

-Change: Look of various menus. Inventory, Stat, Journal, Skill.

-Change: Look of buttons.

-Change: Look of main panel.