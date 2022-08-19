Hello!

Expect a Patch 1.5.3 in the next few days, where I'll primarily be looking into the Cloud Save sync issues people are having. Other than that, outside of fixing up more bugs, I think 1.5.3 will be the last minor patch before work begins on Major Update 6.

Patch 1.5.2 focuses on fixing the numerous bugs that have been reported and adds in a couple more quality-of-life changes. As usual, let me know of any bugs you find.

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

When using Gamepad Aiming, if you are not aiming with the right joystick, arrows will default to being aimed in the direction you're moving.

Enemies now unstuck themselves from walls faster depending on your Game Speed and the Enemy Speed Level Modifier.

Quickling now has a bonus Movement Speed cap. This only applies to the extra Movement Speed granted the longer you are using its Weapon Skill. Any other bonus remains uncapped. There was an issue where you could go so obscenely fast that you could phase into walls, crashing the game. I had no idea this was possible, but when you're going THAT fast, I suppose it's bound to break some things!

<COMMUNITY> Added "Restart" option to the Pause Menu. This will only display as English for the time being. I will be pushing new text to be translated soon.

<COMMUNITY> Added "Racoon Chest" option to the Options Menu. This will only display as English for the time being. I will be pushing new text to be translated soon.

Other than the aforementioned, a fully translated French version has been implemented. Thanks again to NoBansstp on Discord!

<COMMUNITY> A "View Relics" button has been added to the Relic selection screen.

Fixed issue where Blade Echos from Adventurer's "Focus Edge" path were not calculating Amount properly.

Fixed issue where some skills would not create additional copies based on Amount specifically when playing on +200% Game Speed.

Fixed issue where Necromancer's Skeleton Archer would only fire additional arrows from Amount once and would then only shoot 1 Arrow for the rest of their lifespan.

Fixed issue where Spectral Swords would incorrectly use evolved Weapon Skills despite not having the appropriate Relic as an Adventurer.

Fixed issue where, if you increase the Enemy Speed Level Modifier, they would get knocked back much further as a result. This was particular with skills with forced knockbacks.

Fixed issue where Ratfolk Archer's aiming indicator would sometimes still display when not aiming with the right joystick.

Fixed issue where Gamepad Aiming was backwards - you had to turn it OFF to use a Gamepad. Oops.

Fixed issue where Ratfolk Archer's arrows would aim in unexpected directions when using Gamepad Aiming.

Slowly but surely I'm tackling items on the "Accepted Suggestions" list on the Discord. Please keep your great suggestions coming. I don't mind adding onto this list whenever something great comes along! Please feel free to do this on the Discord (you can join by clicking on the Discord banner above).

As usual, stay awesome!