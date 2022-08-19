 Skip to content

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Bug Fixes, Grenade Test

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed falling deaths
Fixed explosion deaths
Added test grenades (1 and 2, Dpad L and R)
Changed spawn logic for props in hopes of mitigating prop duplication explosion

-KK

