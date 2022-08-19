Bug Fixes, Grenade Test

Fixed falling deaths
Fixed explosion deaths
Added test grenades (1 and 2, Dpad L and R)
Changed spawn logic for props in hopes of mitigating prop duplication explosion
-KK
