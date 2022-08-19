Big fixes & optimization

Last update of the Launch Day!
- Fixed Light scattering on HIGH setting
- Fixed getting stuck while setting up camp
- Added collisions to objects that should have one
- Improved Water textures
- Optimized LOW & HIGH settings for better FPS.
