Grand Hike update for 19 August 2022

Big fixes & optimization

Big fixes & optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9350434

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last update of the Launch Day!

  • Fixed Light scattering on HIGH setting
  • Fixed getting stuck while setting up camp
  • Added collisions to objects that should have one
  • Improved Water textures
  • Optimized LOW & HIGH settings for better FPS.

