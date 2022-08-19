 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 19 August 2022

small patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed workshop subscribed list being limited to first 50
  • orthographic mode allows farther zoom out
  • added hide terrain toggle in orthographic mode for easier background removal in photoshop

Changed files in this update

FORTIFY Content Depot 505041
  • Loading history…
FORTIFY Mac Depot 505042
  • Loading history…
FORTIFY Linux Depot 505043
  • Loading history…
