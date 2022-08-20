 Skip to content

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising update for 20 August 2022

Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We've released a minor update for small bug fixes.

Thank you,

Team Ed-Zero
Tell us about the game in the official Discord! https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3

