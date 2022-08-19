Our leaves will block the sun

Share · View all patches · Build 9350301 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 19:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Additions

Ascention IV: Dense Foliage

Ascention III mutations

Circle of Life

When a stem tile is destroyed, a leaf tile is placed in its place

Recycling

When a stem tile is destroyed, you gain its capacity in energy.

Stem tiles placed within the last 10 turns generate less energy.

Offering

If 50 stem tiles are destroyed, 3 sigils are placed on the map and this mutation is removed

Ironwood

Stem tiles have increased health and regenerate faster

Pyre

For every 100 stem tiles destroyed, all your tiles gain 1 cold resistance

New Voice Lines

6 new voice lines are now in the game

Changes

Mutation Drawing Rework

Mutations now use an entirely different shader and drawing methods.

Mutation icons are now dynamically loaded, this should reduce load times and allow people to turn "noicons" off

Flowers now use dynamic textures

Neighbors now use different colors and textures

Tooltip Rework

Tooltip visuals changed to reflect the change in mutation drawing

Tooltips can no longer conflict with subtitles or other UI elements such as drawers

Mutation tooltips show their mutation on the background

Fixes