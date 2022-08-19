 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 19 August 2022

Our leaves will block the sun

Additions

Ascention IV: Dense Foliage

Ascention III mutations

  • Circle of Life

When a stem tile is destroyed, a leaf tile is placed in its place

  • Recycling

When a stem tile is destroyed, you gain its capacity in energy.
Stem tiles placed within the last 10 turns generate less energy.

  • Offering

If 50 stem tiles are destroyed, 3 sigils are placed on the map and this mutation is removed

  • Ironwood

Stem tiles have increased health and regenerate faster

  • Pyre

For every 100 stem tiles destroyed, all your tiles gain 1 cold resistance

New Voice Lines

6 new voice lines are now in the game

Changes

  • Mutation Drawing Rework

Mutations now use an entirely different shader and drawing methods.
Mutation icons are now dynamically loaded, this should reduce load times and allow people to turn "noicons" off

  • Flowers now use dynamic textures

Neighbors now use different colors and textures

  • Tooltip Rework

Tooltip visuals changed to reflect the change in mutation drawing
Tooltips can no longer conflict with subtitles or other UI elements such as drawers
Mutation tooltips show their mutation on the background

Fixes

  • Neighbor trees are now properly flammable

