Our leaves will block the sun

Additions
Ascention IV: Dense Foliage
Ascention III mutations
Circle of Life
When a stem tile is destroyed, a leaf tile is placed in its place
Recycling
When a stem tile is destroyed, you gain its capacity in energy.
Stem tiles placed within the last 10 turns generate less energy.
Offering
If 50 stem tiles are destroyed, 3 sigils are placed on the map and this mutation is removed
Ironwood
Stem tiles have increased health and regenerate faster
Pyre
For every 100 stem tiles destroyed, all your tiles gain 1 cold resistance
New Voice Lines
6 new voice lines are now in the game
Changes
Mutation Drawing Rework
Mutations now use an entirely different shader and drawing methods.
Mutation icons are now dynamically loaded, this should reduce load times and allow people to turn "noicons" off
Flowers now use dynamic textures
Neighbors now use different colors and textures
Tooltip Rework
Tooltip visuals changed to reflect the change in mutation drawing
Tooltips can no longer conflict with subtitles or other UI elements such as drawers
Mutation tooltips show their mutation on the background
Fixes
- Neighbor trees are now properly flammable
