Fixes & Additions 19-08-2022

Additions
- A loading screen that shows the current control configuration
- Roaming AI: not just standing idle anymore but roam a bit
- Enemies can run now
Fixes
- Enemies should see you reliably again
- Enemies wont light up behind objects until you've seen them first and spoil the surprise
- Combos using the right animations
- To and from Combat transition animations are fixed
- Skip cutscene button was not working properly due to losing focus
- Heavy attack, heavy tweaking
- Potential spawn lag fix
Changed files in this update