 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hellbrand Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Fixes & Additions 19-08-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9350231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • A loading screen that shows the current control configuration
  • Roaming AI: not just standing idle anymore but roam a bit
  • Enemies can run now

Fixes

  • Enemies should see you reliably again
  • Enemies wont light up behind objects until you've seen them first and spoil the surprise
  • Combos using the right animations
  • To and from Combat transition animations are fixed
  • Skip cutscene button was not working properly due to losing focus
  • Heavy attack, heavy tweaking
  • Potential spawn lag fix

Changed files in this update

Depot 1853941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link