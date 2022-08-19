 Skip to content

Silver Vault update for 19 August 2022

0.8 Save System Update

Change Log:
Added "Silver Hooks" which are scattered throughout the dungeon allowing you to save your progress at them.

Added Ambient sounds to the void boss fight.

Added Various sound effects.

Fixed model errors on the south wing spiders.

