Greetings,

It is time, the Alder Forge Chapter 2 is available now and Phase 2 is unlocked, for members of the Alder Forge community who have already finished Chapter 1, you can progress through "Story Point 1.F" onward.

For more information about this transition, please check the latest state of development:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/3350131733947055552

Or the release date announcement earlier this month:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/3376029156928565470

In a month, I will begin the environment design for Chapter 3, and the moment I reach a milestone, I will share a state of development similar to what we did in Phase 1, meanwhile, I will be gathering your feedback and planning chapter two's optional events if possible.

Thank you again for your continued support for this world, characters, and story throughout "Phase 1", we are hereby and officially in Early Access Phase 2.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E.Falouti



Video Subject: Alder Forge Chapter 2 Trailer.