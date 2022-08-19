Bug fixes, new Mode with co-op Announcement !

Adding a new Mode with Single player in mind, where the player's will be able to get more interaction with the environment while avoiding from the surrounding enemies! In short, you performed a ritual which made you land in the world of dead/Hell. Stay alert from the dead while finding the demonic items from the walking creatures by being stealth or using traps. Return or stay forever! It's your choice to make. Can be played as being solo or with friends as a teamwork, instead of waiting for three players to start!