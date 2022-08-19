 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Docker VR update for 19 August 2022

Minor QoL & Fixes (1.20.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 9350002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Control Hint for how to rotate the virtual axes (shows up once upon loading game, and in first two tutorial levels)

  • Adjusted: Race restart grace period changed from 0.25s to 0.6s to allow for additional orienting before being given initial velocity

  • Adjusted: Clipboard is now slightly lower in racing maps

  • Fixed: Player height bug

  • Fixed: Joystick visual drift issue (Thanks to @Edvis for catching this one)

  • Fixed: Handbrake tip visual

  • Fixed: Collision bug with asteroid

Changed files in this update

Depot 1728831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link