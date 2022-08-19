Minor QoL & Fixes (1.20.4)

Added: Control Hint for how to rotate the virtual axes (shows up once upon loading game, and in first two tutorial levels)

Adjusted: Race restart grace period changed from 0.25s to 0.6s to allow for additional orienting before being given initial velocity

Adjusted: Clipboard is now slightly lower in racing maps

Fixed: Player height bug

Fixed: Joystick visual drift issue (Thanks to @Edvis for catching this one)

Fixed: Handbrake tip visual