Added: Control Hint for how to rotate the virtual axes (shows up once upon loading game, and in first two tutorial levels)
Adjusted: Race restart grace period changed from 0.25s to 0.6s to allow for additional orienting before being given initial velocity
Adjusted: Clipboard is now slightly lower in racing maps
Fixed: Player height bug
Fixed: Joystick visual drift issue (Thanks to @Edvis for catching this one)
Fixed: Handbrake tip visual
Fixed: Collision bug with asteroid
Space Docker VR update for 19 August 2022
Minor QoL & Fixes (1.20.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
