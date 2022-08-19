 Skip to content

A Last Will and Testament update for 19 August 2022

First update

Share · View all patches · Build 9349984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version 1.0.1v (first update) is available on Steam.

  • Graphical fixes (like cave shadows problems if You playing on medium settings etc.)
  • Fixes for gamepad (non-brand)
  • Fix for two achievements
  • Performance improvements (low-end)
  • Update for Windows 32 and 64 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac 64 bits
  • Fixes for some localization (English, Polish etc.)
  • Added info about version (main menu)
  • Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/

