The new version 1.0.1v (first update) is available on Steam.
- Graphical fixes (like cave shadows problems if You playing on medium settings etc.)
- Fixes for gamepad (non-brand)
- Fix for two achievements
- Performance improvements (low-end)
- Update for Windows 32 and 64 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac 64 bits
- Fixes for some localization (English, Polish etc.)
- Added info about version (main menu)
- Other minor fixes
Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/
Changed files in this update