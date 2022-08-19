 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 19 August 2022

War Brokers v476 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v476
2022-08-18

  • Updated Korean translation
  • Fixed bug where BGM and Air Strike could be activated on map without them. [Community bug report]
  • Fix bug showing squad tag in Incognito Mode [Community bug report]
  • Fixed bug where person would disappear for a second when exiting a vehicle [Community bug report]
  • LMG has clip size of 40 instead of 20 [Community suggestion]
  • Tank in vehicle escort makes noise again
  • Slight buff to RPG, GRPG, and BAR versus APC/Tanks.
  • Slight buff to BAR versus planes/helis.
  • Slight nerf to .50 cal versus APC/Tanks.
  • Slight buff to MG of APC/Tank versus players.
  • Slight buff of heli versus players.

