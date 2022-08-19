War Brokers v476 Update

War Brokers v476
2022-08-18
- Updated Korean translation
- Fixed bug where BGM and Air Strike could be activated on map without them. [Community bug report]
- Fix bug showing squad tag in Incognito Mode [Community bug report]
- Fixed bug where person would disappear for a second when exiting a vehicle [Community bug report]
- LMG has clip size of 40 instead of 20 [Community suggestion]
- Tank in vehicle escort makes noise again
- Slight buff to RPG, GRPG, and BAR versus APC/Tanks.
- Slight buff to BAR versus planes/helis.
- Slight nerf to .50 cal versus APC/Tanks.
- Slight buff to MG of APC/Tank versus players.
- Slight buff of heli versus players.
