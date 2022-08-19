19 August Update

Added a "settings" menu to the game menu, which allows you to toggle certain comfort options (and eventually will contain all the various options you'd expect).

Sounds from projectile impacts, module damage, and module work make a little more sense now.

Added some options to RCS, which is not totally complete, but the short version is you go up to 4x as fast translating forward, and 2x translating backwards due to the addition of some auxiliary thrusters.

Next up is some work on the wave defense game mode, and at that point we'll probably go live Early Access while I revamp the existing systems before adding new content (of which there is a ton planned).