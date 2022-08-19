v0.5 Now Live! - 3 New Units, New Campaign Mission And More!

Hello everyone. We have another new content update for you! Below we will list some of the content and fixes. PS, there is no new map in this update since the latest one requires some special care. ;)

New Content/Fixes:

-New mission added to Birdbarian Hordes, 'The Rescue'. RTS stealth mission where you rescue a legion of Roman prisoners.

-New modern soldier unit.(Full strafing while shooting and new animation sets).

-New 1800s French revolution era soldier.

-New Ostrich unit! Watch out, he's quick!

-Fixed a bug where 'Exit Menu' button would not work during possession.

-Some issues fixed with RTS pathfinding.

-New Dynamic obstacles feature in pathfinding system. Allows of large objects to be moved, added or deleted in real time, dramatically changing paths for AI. (Featured in new campaign mission where a large castle gate opens allowing prisoners to escape)

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Note: Some of these updates have taken longer than expected. Try to keep in mind that there are only 4 full timers here, and since release some of us are trying to catch up on much needed vacation time, weddings etc. We appreciate your patience.