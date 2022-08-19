Update 0.6.0 - new art, balance changes, bug fixes

Change log for 0.6.0
Graphical updates
- Cards in small mode have new graphics
- Preview images for bosses and campfires
- Card font change (and some other font colours changed too)
- Scroll bar in return cards -window
- Scores button made invisible when no deaths
- Boon reward background changed
- SHOP: Display if sellable card in graveyard
- SHOP: New item icons and tooltips
Gameplay and balance
- Sold cards give now 1 or 2 instead of 1
- Mana potion gives 3 mana
- Amulets give less health (now +15,+30,+50)
- Outsider now has 7 different forms according to how many staves of binding the player has
Bugs
- Health bubble now displays correctly (graphics align with numbers)
- Stack bars (yellow on top) display correctly now
- Heirlooms and nest eggs work with saved and loaded sessions
- Winning Outsider and taking cards for the next run was bugged and cards needed to be clicked back and forth
- Staves disappeared upon beating Outsider
- Player can no longer sell staves of binding in shop
- Famous Mammoth (rival tier 1 Shaved Mammoth) bug in last stack attack fixed (graphical only)
Convenience & misc
- Give up button can be pressed when cards run out
- Game remembers which heirloom and nest egg was used for last run
- Shop items have popup text that has no significance but might be funny
- Automatically select heirloom or nest egg upon unlock
- Link to Discord in main menu
Changed files in this update