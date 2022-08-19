 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Card Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Update 0.6.0 - new art, balance changes, bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9349878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change log for 0.6.0
Graphical updates
  • Cards in small mode have new graphics
  • Preview images for bosses and campfires
  • Card font change (and some other font colours changed too)
  • Scroll bar in return cards -window
  • Scores button made invisible when no deaths
  • Boon reward background changed
  • SHOP: Display if sellable card in graveyard
  • SHOP: New item icons and tooltips
Gameplay and balance
  • Sold cards give now 1 or 2 instead of 1
  • Mana potion gives 3 mana
  • Amulets give less health (now +15,+30,+50)
  • Outsider now has 7 different forms according to how many staves of binding the player has
Bugs
  • Health bubble now displays correctly (graphics align with numbers)
  • Stack bars (yellow on top) display correctly now
  • Heirlooms and nest eggs work with saved and loaded sessions
  • Winning Outsider and taking cards for the next run was bugged and cards needed to be clicked back and forth
  • Staves disappeared upon beating Outsider
  • Player can no longer sell staves of binding in shop
  • Famous Mammoth (rival tier 1 Shaved Mammoth) bug in last stack attack fixed (graphical only)
Convenience & misc
  • Give up button can be pressed when cards run out
  • Game remembers which heirloom and nest egg was used for last run
  • Shop items have popup text that has no significance but might be funny
  • Automatically select heirloom or nest egg upon unlock
  • Link to Discord in main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1504951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link