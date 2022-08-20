Welcome to Guns Guns Guns - Part Two!

Guns

34 New guns have been added on top of the guns already added previously.

They can be found at the top of [Library > Guns Guns Guns]

Ambidextrous Pistol

Argunity

Attack Gun

Auto-Cannon

Bolter Pistol

Bolter SMG

BRAP Pistol

Bulldog SMG

C SMG

Carbine Rifle

Combat SMG

Compact Battle Rifle

Compact PDW

Cruiser Shotgun

EMP Gun

Gleam Rifle

Gum Gun

Hotshotgun

Incapacitator

Keyboard Gun

Less-Lethal Shotgun

Mega Meat Mortar

Mini Minigun

Nature's Grasp

Pipipipipipistol

Punt Gun

Rail Gun

Snareper

Staser

The Hammerer

Timescatter

Underbarrel Flamethrower

Underbarrel Glinter

Underbarrel Stunner

[Detail Tool > Gunsmith] adds various settings for modifying guns and bullets.

Most of the previously-hidden firearm values* can now be modified.

Like that sniper that shoots 50 bullets.

Or an assault rifle that shoots a wall of doll-sized bullets at dolls.

[Detail Tool > Bullet Jacket] allows modifying the properties applied to bullets**.

Like a sneaky cornershotgun.

[Detail Tool > Muzzle Sound] allows overriding the gunshot sound and volume of the gun.

13 new sound effects have been added in the Firearms category.

Some old sound effects have been modified and renamed to be more descriptive.

Old gun volumes have been normalized to be more in line with each other (instead of shotgun shooting your ears off.)

May be expanded to also include other muzzle things, in some form, at a later time.

* Gunsmithing Details

Velocity and Scatter affect the velocity that bullets shoot at, which is not affected by the bullet's weight. A baseline forward Velocity is applied first away from the barrel position, which is then modified by a random Scatter. For example a Velocity 100 / Scatter 100 bullet can vary between 50 and 150 final velocity. Meaning that Scatter can make bullets shoot backwards if it's too high.

Recoil affects the force applied to the gun, which is affected by the gun's weight. There is no upwards recoil.

Bullet Size % may be wildly different between different types of bullets, because it's a multiplier of the size of the bullet (whose models may be of various sizes -- e.g. the model used for shotgun pellets at 100% are huge.)

Most old guns don't have reloading, as it was added later on. For example the Assault Rifle shoots infinitely as it has a Magazine Size of 1 bullet and Reload Time of 6 frames, as opposed to modern guns using Bullet Delay for the time between each bullet, and Reload Time only after the magazine is empty.

Bullet Delay , Reload Time , and Burst Delay are measured in frames (aka ticks/updates.) The game tries its best to run at 60 frames per second. For example most assault rifles use 3-6 frames delays between bullets (aka 10-20 bullets per second fire rate.)

Burst Amount enables burst shooting when above 1, which makes the gun automatically shoot multiple bullets in a row when triggered. Bursting uses Bullet Delay between each bullet, Burst Delay between each burst, and Reload Time once the magazine is emptied.

For example Battle Rifle shoots as follows:

Bullet

(Bullet Delay)

Bullet

(Bullet Delay)

Bullet

(Burst Delay)

...

(Reload Time)

** Bullet Jacket Details

The name "Bullet Jacket" was picked to describe the fact that the properties only apply to generic physical bullets.

Meaning that a good chunk of weirder projectiles won't use the properties at all, because most properties require a collision to apply them.

E.g. A lot of weapons use raycasts instead of physical projectiles (Blasters, Lasers, Rays, etc.)

E.g. Various weapons shoot ghosted AoE projectiles (Microwave Gun, Shockwave Gun, etc.)

E.g. Some weapons don't spawn any projectiles (Boomstick, Frost Cannon, etc.)

Some properties also aren't available for bullets, e.g. most Alive and Physics properties, because they would break things or not work at all.

Patchnotes

(See also Guns Guns Guns patchnotes.)

Guns

Added Gunsmith, Bullet Jacket, and Muzzle Sound to Detail tool when modifying a gun

Added 34 new guns, and some projectiles

Modified guns to increase magazine size if burst size would exceed it

Modified bursting guns to behave better with Trigger tool

Fix some bullets being erroneously ghosted

Fix some bullets needlessly overriding default shooting behaviour

Fix various bullets being rotated wrong

Gameplay

Modified burning to deal more devastating damage

Modified Flaming property to heat up items faster, and have fancier particles

Modified Lava to increase initial temperature when applied

Fix deepfrying capping temperature at 80

Fix item triggers not reseting after being crabbed

Fix Crash minigame not starting

Rename Flame Thrower as Fire Thrower to distinguish it from Flamethrower

Rename Tazer as Shocker because that's what it does

Rename Alive settings tooltip as Fleshcrafting so it's more memorable

Visuals

Added muzzle flash to shotguns

Modified all flame bullets to use new flame graphics to distinguish them from particles better

Sounds

Added 13 new sound effects in [Sounds > Firearms] and renamed various old ones

Modified various sound effects and volumes

Randomized bullet-alive and bullet-wall sound volumes, and made it so they can't stack

Randomized ricochet volumes

Misc

Modified save history to contain up to 20 saves

Modified Drag Tool to have a minimum force (to make dragging low weight items feel better)

Modified various tool tooltips to include quick use information (e.g. Rotating with left/right arrow keys)

Modified Dark Sprite bites to deal more damage, and it not to destroy itself while feasting, and only after Duration otherwise (instead of randomly)

Fix hyping and transmuting kind of affecting walls

Fix doll joint Break Force always showing 20000 after saveload

MaD Lab

Added randomAngle and randomSize to firearm functionality XML

Added inheritSettings for bullets to use the firearms' force/radius/duration

Added triggers::ExplodeAfterDuration

Added projectiles: pellet, arcanitybullet, grasper, knockoutbullet

Added effects: shock, emp, rust