Improvements:
-View last week's leaderboard results
-Low graphics setting added for better stability and performance on certain devices
-"Help, please!" emote for coop added
-Last selected challengee name is now remembered
-Minor AI and various fixes
-Pass and Play added for PVP and Coop
-Experimental queue added. Check new game screen game type button.
-Custom scenario challenges added with a couple of simple scenarios.
-Development mode added, allowing create your own game scripts and test them locally. Enabled in settings.
Hero Realms update for 22 August 2022
5.20220819.5
