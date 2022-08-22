 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Realms update for 22 August 2022

5.20220819.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9349821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:
-View last week's leaderboard results
-Low graphics setting added for better stability and performance on certain devices
-"Help, please!" emote for coop added
-Last selected challengee name is now remembered
-Minor AI and various fixes
-Pass and Play added for PVP and Coop
-Experimental queue added. Check new game screen game type button.
-Custom scenario challenges added with a couple of simple scenarios.
-Development mode added, allowing create your own game scripts and test them locally. Enabled in settings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1569701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link