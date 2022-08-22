5.20220819.5

Improvements:

-View last week's leaderboard results

-Low graphics setting added for better stability and performance on certain devices

-"Help, please!" emote for coop added

-Last selected challengee name is now remembered

-Minor AI and various fixes

-Pass and Play added for PVP and Coop

-Experimental queue added. Check new game screen game type button.

-Custom scenario challenges added with a couple of simple scenarios.

-Development mode added, allowing create your own game scripts and test them locally. Enabled in settings.