Patch 0.73

Back with another patch. Still looking into a couple more issues that are hard to replicate, so I might have one more tiny update before I move, but otherwise, see you all when I see you (some time in September). The new enemies and other two symbionics will have to wait a while longer, I am exhausted.

Thanks to those of you that offer constructive criticism and encouragement, and everyone that's left a good review. It means so much to me, and my ability to continue making this game (and more games in the future).

New Symbionic

Clonerang

Balance

Backdraft now gains bonus recharge speed when your ship is not moving instead of when it is.

Note: For players that already know how powerful and useful this weapon can actually be, I wanted it to make more sense for how it was being used. So now it should be less fidgety for doing the things you were already doing (those of you that figured out how to maximize its potential).

Note 2: A Chargeback update is also planned but that's more extensive and involves changes to Discharger.

The Recycler is now less likely to show up if you don't have a powerup type weapon/utility/augment equipped.

Rerolls have changed: You now start with 1 reroll, but you will always have 1 reroll at every level up. These do not accumulate, they are use-it-or-lose-it.

High Roller now gives you an extra reroll at every level up for each boss you've defeated.

Unstable Core now deals 75 damage in an area, but 3 damage to you.

Quality of Life

The final boss in Lepi Sector has new animated effects on the ship

The final boss in Lepi Sector now moves back and forth a bit, to give it a little more life

Tutorial text has been updated to mention re-rolling choices, and recharge meters

Bugs