Tangledeep update for 19 August 2022

Small Bugfix Build

Share · View all patches · Build 9349755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses a few edge case issues that can stop a save file from loading, related to corrupted save files (various levels of corruption!) It also addresses an issue where you could somehow have innate skills/bonuses from a job other than your own, making it impossible to do job trials.

