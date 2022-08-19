 Skip to content

The Ghost Ship update for 19 August 2022

Update: Small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9349721

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I have just pushed an update addressing the following:

  • Couldn't use fear pills on the ghost ship, this has been fixed
  • A puzzle involving skulls was misleading - it has been improved
  • Lighting re-built

