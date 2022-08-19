Deadwater Saloon - Updates (August 19)

Share · View all patches · Build 9349706 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Large update now live. Thank you all for the feedback!

Note the previous saved games will experience different positions of furniture due to the new snap-to-grid system below.

Majority of furniture items now snap-to and conform to the floor grid (some items such as barrels, individual chairs, and lighting can still be placed free-form)

Grouped tables and chairs now added. This should help immensily in preventing customers becoming stuck.

Refactored saloon capacity to increase with chairs and seating

Added extra steps to zooming in - this will provide the player with more camera control

Candles and lanterns can no longer stack

Chairs will no longer be sat on if in a customer-restricted area (like a bedroom, for example)

Backbar bonuses added to Saloon Rating based on quality of backbar

Stove bonuses adjusted for Cooking Rating based on quality of stove

Pricing adjusted on barrels and other storage items

Added arrow keys as well for moving camera - players can use either WASD or arrow keys now

Added default windows to front of saloon

Fixed pillar clipping issue on exterior of saloon

Fixed bug with gambling addiction icon not showing properly

Fixed bug with placement of candles and lamps on mahogany bar counter

Fixed bug with candle flicking on light table surfaces

Fixed bug with birds flying through saloon

Fixed bug with final Gambling event causing player to pay money instead be rewarded for it

More to come.