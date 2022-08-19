 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 19 August 2022

Update Notes - August 19, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9349662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Large update now live. Thank you all for the feedback!

Note the previous saved games will experience different positions of furniture due to the new snap-to-grid system below.

  • Majority of furniture items now snap-to and conform to the floor grid (some items such as barrels, individual chairs, and lighting can still be placed free-form)
  • Grouped tables and chairs now added. This should help immensily in preventing customers becoming stuck.
  • Refactored saloon capacity to increase with chairs and seating
  • Added extra steps to zooming in - this will provide the player with more camera control
  • Candles and lanterns can no longer stack
  • Chairs will no longer be sat on if in a customer-restricted area (like a bedroom, for example)
  • Backbar bonuses added to Saloon Rating based on quality of backbar
  • Stove bonuses adjusted for Cooking Rating based on quality of stove
  • Pricing adjusted on barrels and other storage items
  • Added arrow keys as well for moving camera - players can use either WASD or arrow keys now
  • Added default windows to front of saloon
  • Fixed pillar clipping issue on exterior of saloon
  • Fixed bug with gambling addiction icon not showing properly
  • Fixed bug with placement of candles and lamps on mahogany bar counter
  • Fixed bug with candle flicking on light table surfaces
  • Fixed bug with birds flying through saloon
  • Fixed bug with final Gambling event causing player to pay money instead be rewarded for it

More to come.

