Update Notes - August 19, 2022

Large update now live. Thank you all for the feedback!
Note the previous saved games will experience different positions of furniture due to the new snap-to-grid system below.
- Majority of furniture items now snap-to and conform to the floor grid (some items such as barrels, individual chairs, and lighting can still be placed free-form)
- Grouped tables and chairs now added. This should help immensily in preventing customers becoming stuck.
- Refactored saloon capacity to increase with chairs and seating
- Added extra steps to zooming in - this will provide the player with more camera control
- Candles and lanterns can no longer stack
- Chairs will no longer be sat on if in a customer-restricted area (like a bedroom, for example)
- Backbar bonuses added to Saloon Rating based on quality of backbar
- Stove bonuses adjusted for Cooking Rating based on quality of stove
- Pricing adjusted on barrels and other storage items
- Added arrow keys as well for moving camera - players can use either WASD or arrow keys now
- Added default windows to front of saloon
- Fixed pillar clipping issue on exterior of saloon
- Fixed bug with gambling addiction icon not showing properly
- Fixed bug with placement of candles and lamps on mahogany bar counter
- Fixed bug with candle flicking on light table surfaces
- Fixed bug with birds flying through saloon
- Fixed bug with final Gambling event causing player to pay money instead be rewarded for it
More to come.
Changed files in this update