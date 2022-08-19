Significantly increased enemies spawn rate
Changed "UPGRADE POINTS DROP RATE" perk. Now it has higher value at the very begging
Changed helpers damage color
Idle Hero update for 19 August 2022
Update 1.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
