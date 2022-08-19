 Skip to content

Idle Hero update for 19 August 2022

Update 1.08

Update 1.08

Build 9349650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Significantly increased enemies spawn rate
Changed "UPGRADE POINTS DROP RATE" perk. Now it has higher value at the very begging
Changed helpers damage color

