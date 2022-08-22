This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, all you beautiful people!

We are thrilled to announce, that Hamster Playground is now available in Early Access for free!

The build available on Steam right now allows you to experience the full gameplay loop – players will begin by acquiring their first hamster and having a look around the default, basic hamster house. What happens next is up to them – they can take a deep dive into racing in the maze, skateboard drag races, or eating contest; race online against other players, spend hours customizing their pet and the house, upgrade equipment, and expand their rooster by unlocking new hamster slots.

We are hoping to hear your thoughts and ideas, as we will work on finishing the game. All feedback and suggestions are welcome, and the best way to talk to us is at Steam Forum or our Discord!

HAVE FUN!

We Dig Games Team

P.S.

Here is a brand new trailer! Enjoy!

