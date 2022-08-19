Second Update Released

Second update has been made to the game. In this update, language config has been changed. Game should handle this change automatically. If it does not, we are here to help.
Changes
- Added localization support feature for story and the game interface.
- Added Türkçe(Turkish) story translation and interface localization texts.
- Added an indicator bar for showing overall progress of reached and remaining endings.
Bug fixes
- Menu shortcut button remains after load when ESC menu is used. : Fixed
- Story audio transitions not done properly on some branches. : Fixed
- Auto read skips sentences of three words or shorter, too fast. : Fixed
- Newly added settings are not copied to user settings. : Fixed
