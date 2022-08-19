 Skip to content

Earth's Center of Gravity update for 19 August 2022

Second Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

Second update has been made to the game. In this update, language config has been changed. Game should handle this change automatically. If it does not, we are here to help.

Changes

  • Added localization support feature for story and the game interface.
  • Added Türkçe(Turkish) story translation and interface localization texts.
  • Added an indicator bar for showing overall progress of reached and remaining endings.

Bug fixes

  • Menu shortcut button remains after load when ESC menu is used. : Fixed
  • Story audio transitions not done properly on some branches. : Fixed
  • Auto read skips sentences of three words or shorter, too fast. : Fixed
  • Newly added settings are not copied to user settings. : Fixed

