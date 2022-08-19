 Skip to content

Video Horror Society update for 19 August 2022

Hotfix Patch 1.0.71274

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 👋 We have a hotfix going out with some bug fixes ♥

Matchmaking
  • Fixed several cases where a lobby would be unable to backfill new players after a player had left.
Doll Master
  • Adjusted the icon scaling of far off Doll Traps to make it easier to gauge their distance relative to each other.
  • If the Doll Master's Doll Trap count is already at its minimum when they are stunned directly, their oldest trap is no longer removed.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where socks would not render correctly while wearing the 'Orange Gym Shorties'.
  • Fixed some cases where the player would see an empty score screen at the end of a match.
  • Fixed the heel height of Jess's animation when she is sitting on the counter in the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where a match would sometimes fail to start when a teen player disconnected during the Loading screen.
  • Fixed a crash when the player dealt all 4 stigma wounds to the monster on the Training map.
  • Fixed an issue where the player's forearms were invisible if the Rugby shirt was equipped with an Outer that had rolled up sleeves.
  • Fixed an issue where P-123 Florida WART trait has mismatched first person arms.
  • Fixed issue where Carnation Cuties Dollmaster Doll has a visually bugged skirt.
  • Fixed an issue where players who own the Gilded Grey High Top Kicks were unable to equip them to the female characters (could only equip them to the males before).
  • Fixed an issue where the Boardwalk Doll shoulder would clip through the camera.

