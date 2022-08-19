Hotfix Patch 1.0.71274

Hey everyone! 👋 We have a hotfix going out with some bug fixes ♥
Matchmaking
- Fixed several cases where a lobby would be unable to backfill new players after a player had left.
Doll Master
- Adjusted the icon scaling of far off Doll Traps to make it easier to gauge their distance relative to each other.
- If the Doll Master's Doll Trap count is already at its minimum when they are stunned directly, their oldest trap is no longer removed.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where socks would not render correctly while wearing the 'Orange Gym Shorties'.
- Fixed some cases where the player would see an empty score screen at the end of a match.
- Fixed the heel height of Jess's animation when she is sitting on the counter in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where a match would sometimes fail to start when a teen player disconnected during the Loading screen.
- Fixed a crash when the player dealt all 4 stigma wounds to the monster on the Training map.
- Fixed an issue where the player's forearms were invisible if the Rugby shirt was equipped with an Outer that had rolled up sleeves.
- Fixed an issue where P-123 Florida WART trait has mismatched first person arms.
- Fixed issue where Carnation Cuties Dollmaster Doll has a visually bugged skirt.
- Fixed an issue where players who own the Gilded Grey High Top Kicks were unable to equip them to the female characters (could only equip them to the males before).
- Fixed an issue where the Boardwalk Doll shoulder would clip through the camera.
Changed files in this update