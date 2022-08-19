Banana Drama Update

What’s new:
- Now you get a reward for destroying an opponent's bungalow, yey!
- If you are inactive (on the toilet, making hot dogs etc.) Banana Drama now gives you twice as much time before you are thrown out of the session
- You can now wait longer for your friends within a lobby. Timeout increased to 7 minutes
- If you have a potato PC, you will no longer be automatically set to "very low" when playing in singleplayer mode
- “Ultra” is nicer to look at
- Catapults do not attack your own fences & gates any more
- Fences are not converting into gates immediately - hold to build
- Objects can not be pasted any more if dinos are really close
- Gates can only be built if your own monkeys are nearby and no enemies are in range
- When you rotate the camera and a blueprint is active it does not rotate any longer
- We made some minor naming & design changes
- We improved the games performance significantly
Bug fixes:
- It is not possible to put more than 12 monkeys at a tree any more
- Monkeys are not able to start an activity from any distance any more
- Dinos do stop spitting after destroying a gate now
- The loading screen should look better
Changed files in this update