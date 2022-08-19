 Skip to content

Banana Drama update for 19 August 2022

Banana Drama update for 19 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What’s new:

  • Now you get a reward for destroying an opponent's bungalow, yey!
  • If you are inactive (on the toilet, making hot dogs etc.) Banana Drama now gives you twice as much time before you are thrown out of the session
  • You can now wait longer for your friends within a lobby. Timeout increased to 7 minutes
  • If you have a potato PC, you will no longer be automatically set to "very low" when playing in singleplayer mode
  • “Ultra” is nicer to look at
  • Catapults do not attack your own fences & gates any more
  • Fences are not converting into gates immediately - hold to build
  • Objects can not be pasted any more if dinos are really close
  • Gates can only be built if your own monkeys are nearby and no enemies are in range
  • When you rotate the camera and a blueprint is active it does not rotate any longer
  • We made some minor naming & design changes
  • We improved the games performance significantly

Bug fixes:

  • It is not possible to put more than 12 monkeys at a tree any more
  • Monkeys are not able to start an activity from any distance any more
  • Dinos do stop spitting after destroying a gate now
  • The loading screen should look better

