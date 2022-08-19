Added a new game mode, Permafall

Changed the requirement for the zero fall achievement to complete the game using the new game mode instead

Added two new achievements. Managing to complete 33% and 66% of the map in the new game mode.

Permafall has a separate high score for how much of the map you have completed, or the completion time if you manage to do 100%

I added the mode so that the zero fall run would need to be done without checkpoint reset abuse and because of the same reason, the Permafall run needs to be completed in one go, there are no saves. The game can be paused to the menu though.

The previous game version is available in the Steam beta branch "v1.1.0" if you face game-breaking bugs with the new patch.

Thank you Challenge Enthusiasts for feedback on the game.