- Added 'Global stats' tab in 'View stats' dialog
- Added setting to disable single click card selection
- Rules window: Game list now auto-scrolls to selected game
- Free play list: Columns may now be re-ordered (drag them left/right)
- Free play list: Selected game is persisted
- Free play list: Column re-ordering and sorting is now persisted
- Added new family 'New York'
- Baroness II: Fixed crash that was preventing the game from being played
Solitaire Expeditions update for 19 August 2022
Some minor additions and fixes
