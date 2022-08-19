 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 19 August 2022

Some minor additions and fixes

Build 9349309

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Global stats' tab in 'View stats' dialog
  • Added setting to disable single click card selection
  • Rules window: Game list now auto-scrolls to selected game
  • Free play list: Columns may now be re-ordered (drag them left/right)
  • Free play list: Selected game is persisted
  • Free play list: Column re-ordering and sorting is now persisted
  • Added new family 'New York'
  • Baroness II: Fixed crash that was preventing the game from being played

