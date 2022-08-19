1.1.17: The First Half

I had to split this update into two parts. This first part includes the following

Added Fauna

Added Objectives Screen (Can be seen using the Breeze Menu)

Re-worked the ambient system to a new and more immersive one (Classic Ambience can be ticked on in Preferences)

Added Breach Points (When active you can quit the level AND begin that level from that point rather than starting the whole level over. Works well with the longer levels in the game)

Added a Guide section to the Index!

Fixes on False Car

Nerfed False Car's godly perception