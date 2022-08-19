Version 0.11.2 is now live

Hi everyone! Got some exciting things for you this week!

The military has a new option when being deployed called No Survivors:

When this is checked the military will attempt to wipe out all the remaining survivors as well as the zombies. As a result the simulation will not end even if all zombies have been eradicated when there is still conflict between the military and survivors. They will even confront the police who will fight back!

Also new: destroyed vehicles now have smoke coming from them!

This might be the beginning of adding some new visual aspects to the game, though I'll be trying to keep performance issues in mind while adding them.

Last there's a small fix regarding infection rates. Previously infection rates were applied when a person dies, which meant people were incorrectly getting infected when bit even when the rate was set to 0%. The rate is now set per bite so that there's a chance on each bite a user will get infected. The default is still 100% but it'll work properly if people try different values now.

I hope you enjoy the latest update!