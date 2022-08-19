 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 19 August 2022

v1.07.14 - Projectile Hotfix

Build 9349100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • URGENT FIXED: projectiles colliding with / not spawning inside some trigger zones
  • FIXED: exploding barrel inner radius (squirrels too close to barrel would sometimes escape damage)
  • FIXED: training and suit max level checks
  • UPDATED: UI loading hint + weapon level up

