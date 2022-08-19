- URGENT FIXED: projectiles colliding with / not spawning inside some trigger zones
- FIXED: exploding barrel inner radius (squirrels too close to barrel would sometimes escape damage)
- FIXED: training and suit max level checks
- UPDATED: UI loading hint + weapon level up
Squirrelmageddon! update for 19 August 2022
v1.07.14 - Projectile Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
