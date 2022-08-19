 Skip to content

Sail update for 19 August 2022

Early Access - V 1.0.9

Build 9349099

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sail Early Access - V1..0.9

Changes & Fixes
  • Added Voice Commands toggle to settings
  • Added Voice Commands mic display to settings
  • Disabled Voice Commands by Default
  • Fixed Issue where Throwing Axe purchase wasn't saving
  • Added Confirmation Message to "Return to Hideout" pause menu option
  • Increased Maximum Possible Smooth Turn Speed
  • Changed Gold Quest Clue Text
    - Added HTC Vive Controller Profile - Steam Version - Experimental
  • Adjusted Chest Rewards
  • Fixed Issue where Med, Lrg, XL Enemy Ships Wouldn't Fire at Player

