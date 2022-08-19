Early Access - V 1.0.9

Sail Early Access - V1..0.9
Changes & Fixes
- Added Voice Commands toggle to settings
- Added Voice Commands mic display to settings
- Disabled Voice Commands by Default
- Fixed Issue where Throwing Axe purchase wasn't saving
- Added Confirmation Message to "Return to Hideout" pause menu option
- Increased Maximum Possible Smooth Turn Speed
- Changed Gold Quest Clue Text
- Added HTC Vive Controller Profile - Steam Version - Experimental
- Adjusted Chest Rewards
- Fixed Issue where Med, Lrg, XL Enemy Ships Wouldn't Fire at Player
