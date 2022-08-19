Hotfix v.1.0.02

Hello everyone!

With this hotfix we hope to improve the network stability for some of you that have reported disconnects. On the other hand, there can be punctual problems with a server, in this situation, changing the server can help.

Reduced a bit the HP of rabbits and the vitality they gain when using the Bunny Hopping card.

Changed the sound of magma spikes to be less human.

Fixed the Dark description tooltip showing an incorrect amount of exploding damage.

Resolved the issue with clicking cards through various menu windows (f.e. Perk window).

Fixed a bug that happened if you were looking at enemies' cards and the pet attacked.

Fixed a bug in which monsters were killed by reactive damage such as grudge or reactive lasers while using an attack card that healed them (bloodsucker, drainlife, and so on).

Fixed small typos in texts and translations here and there.

Fixed the problem that prevented the user from removing previously saved perk configurations.

Made some changes to the item activation system in order to reduce some of the desyncs with Sylvie's traits acting at the same time.

Also, it has been reported that some of you are having problems launching the game. Disabling VPNs and/or overlay systems (like the Discord one or Nvidia software) helped with it.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.