Aug. 20 2022 ver1.1

Attention

This update includes significant changes to the game specifications.

As a result, save data is not compatible with previous versions of the game.

If you have saved data in progress, we recommend that you do not update it.

Please apply the update only if you have no problem with your saved data being initialized.

(If you were updated the game, please select the previous version from the game properties in Steam)

Changes

Specification and function changes in accordance with the Nintendo Switch version.

Display of cleared rooms on the map

Added a gimmick in the science lab.

Added music in the latter half of the game

A back-up camera is displayed when being chased by ghosts.

Other minor changes to the menu screen and graphics

Bug Fixes

When investigating the west side of the second floor, the event did not progress under certain conditions.

The light of the flashlight was buried in the wall, making it difficult to see.

After ghosts lost sight of the player, but were still remained chasing process.