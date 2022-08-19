Patch 1.1.5 is live!

This week we have been working on some new content and gameplay changes. There is a new enemy: the Fly Lord, while Ancestral Spirits have learned a new trick and have become slightly more common. To keep you on your toes while dungeoneering, there are now many more uses for the detect and disarm traps skills…

New Content

Fly Lord encounter, including a new enemy, lore, and items.

A new encounter and new tricks for ancestral spirits.

Chests can be trapped and their traps can be disarmed.

When a pressure plate is trapped you can disarm it.

Pressure plates are trapped more often.

World generation option to favor the latest content.

A new template for additional barrows.

A new template for a trapped ruin.

Gameplay Changes

Heightened Sense and Detect Traps are more useful in spotting hidden traps.

You can only attempt to pick a lock 3 times, and each time the test will be a little more difficult.

Bug Fixes