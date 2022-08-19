Beta Branch Patch 2.2.1 - Patch Notes

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where 'Fight the Swarm' mission spawned infinite numbers of Xsotan
- Fixed an issue where captain icons in sector ship overview were not visible
- Fixed an issue in sector ship overview where not all available missions were shown
- Fixed an issue in 'Rescue of a Lost Expedition' where the beacon could be attacked by Xsotan
- Fixed an issue where wormhole generator could be spawned in non-rift sectors
- Fixed several issues in Xsotan Swarm Event
- Fixed an issue where Xsotan Core of 'Xsotan Core Extraction' could be collected into alliance inventories
- Fixed an issue where rift extraction button wasn't working properly for alliance ships
- Fixed an issue where rift research center could send people over the barrier
- Fixed an issue where new rift mining subsystem would not uncover hidden resource asteroids
- Fixed an issue where achievements were wrongly unlocked
- Fixed an issue where scout command didn't reveal faction home sectors
- Fixed an issue where Zach's Xsotan Reinforcement Spawner could continue spawning Xsotan after ship was towed
- Fixed an issue where 'Elimination of Corrupt Officials' Mission would send too many mails
- Fixed an issue where 'Mega Thor' turret could use too much energy
- Fixed several issues where commands would behave erroneously with 0 cargo space
Hotfixes 2022-08-09
"Hotfixes of the past week for completeness' sake."
Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name
Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode
Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed
Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money
Improved docking pull-in mechanics
Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost
Key bindings for Autopilot, Trading Overview and Object Detector can now be assigned explicitly
- Quick Access 4 & 5 remain and can be used by mods. Use it by defining the getControlAction() function in the desired script.
Hotfixes 2022-08-05
"Hotfixes of the past week for completeness' sake."
- Fixed an issue where turret factory couldn't build Exotic rarity turrets
- Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
- Fixed Research Station trying to feed unresearchable items in auto research
- Added some debug support to help us find more crashes & issues
Changed depots in internal-testing branch