The summer update is here!!

It was about time for a new update! We hope this new content will make your summer afternoons easier. Here you got a list with the new features:

New movie themed lost objects pack.

New intelligent helper available in three different levels: Hamilton

Power ups: try to beat your best scores using the coffee of your preference/of your choice.

New achievements based on the new content.

New lost objects for the base pack.

New skybox with dynamic clouds and stars in the night sky.

Visual improvements and animations.

Bug fixes and code improvements.

We hope you enjoy it and remember that in a few months the last arcade update will be released with new story mode info. Down below you have some singleplayer screens:





