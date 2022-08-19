The summer update is here!!

It was about time for a new update! We hope this new content will make your summer afternoons easier. Here you got a list with the new features:
- New movie themed lost objects pack.
- New intelligent helper available in three different levels: Hamilton
- Power ups: try to beat your best scores using the coffee of your preference/of your choice.
- New achievements based on the new content.
- New lost objects for the base pack.
- New skybox with dynamic clouds and stars in the night sky.
- Visual improvements and animations.
- Bug fixes and code improvements.
We hope you enjoy it and remember that in a few months the last arcade update will be released with new story mode info. Down below you have some singleplayer screens:
Changed files in this update