Lost and found - What if I come and find it update for 19 August 2022

The summer update is here!!

19 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was about time for a new update! We hope this new content will make your summer afternoons easier. Here you got a list with the new features:

  • New movie themed lost objects pack.
  • New intelligent helper available in three different levels: Hamilton
  • Power ups: try to beat your best scores using the coffee of your preference/of your choice.
  • New achievements based on the new content.
  • New lost objects for the base pack.
  • New skybox with dynamic clouds and stars in the night sky.
  • Visual improvements and animations.
  • Bug fixes and code improvements.

We hope you enjoy it and remember that in a few months the last arcade update will be released with new story mode info. Down below you have some singleplayer screens:



