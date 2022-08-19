 Skip to content

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 19 August 2022

Updated to ver 1.14a.

Share · View all patches · Build 9348590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please allow me to update this as there were still some effects around items. Sorry for the detail.

ver1.14a

・Fixed a category judgment of treasure chests.
・Graphics of one of the Trap Lavie series were updated.

Changed files in this update

