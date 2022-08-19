Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.3.002

Hotfix:
- Fixed a bug where the King would sometimes crash if Execute was used against Count Xander
- Fixed a bug where status ailments would sometimes apply more than once per hit to Count Xander
- Fixed a bug where sometimes double jump doesn't work properly preventing jumping
- Fixed a bug that lowered the graphical performance in the new areas of the "Dark Castle"
- Enemies' health bars have been internally optimized to improve performance
- Fixed a graphical bug where the "Stunned" enemy indicator was visible in front of the menu
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the curse that nullified the healing received was not broken correctly
Changed files in this update