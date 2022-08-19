 Skip to content

Summum Aeterna update for 19 August 2022

Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.3.002

Patch Notes v0.3.002 · Build 9348506

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix:

  • Fixed a bug where the King would sometimes crash if Execute was used against Count Xander
  • Fixed a bug where status ailments would sometimes apply more than once per hit to Count Xander
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes double jump doesn't work properly preventing jumping
  • Fixed a bug that lowered the graphical performance in the new areas of the "Dark Castle"
  • Enemies' health bars have been internally optimized to improve performance
  • Fixed a graphical bug where the "Stunned" enemy indicator was visible in front of the menu
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the curse that nullified the healing received was not broken correctly

