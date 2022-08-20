Patch Notes: v1.1.8

Patch notes v1.1.7 → v1.1.8:
Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.
- Added auto loading last project at startup
- Added a
DateTime.utc()function to get current UTC time
- Added a wildcard pattern parameter to the
project:getAssets(...)method
- Added a shortcut key to reload project (Ctrl+Shift+R)
- Added an option to disable pause menu on ESC pressed
- Added a launch option to specify a different frame rate
- Added a launch option to enable high-precision real number debug
- Fixed a calculation bug of the
Raycasteralgorithm
- Fixed a border issue of maximized canvas
- Fixed a few memory leaks
- Fixed a potential crash issue
- Improved the music visualizer
- Improved speed calculation of the "Games/Racing" example
Changed files in this update