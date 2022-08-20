 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bitty Engine update for 20 August 2022

Patch Notes: v1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9348474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v1.1.7 → v1.1.8:

Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.

  • Added auto loading last project at startup
  • Added a DateTime.utc() function to get current UTC time
  • Added a wildcard pattern parameter to the project:getAssets(...) method
  • Added a shortcut key to reload project (Ctrl+Shift+R)
  • Added an option to disable pause menu on ESC pressed
  • Added a launch option to specify a different frame rate
  • Added a launch option to enable high-precision real number debug
  • Fixed a calculation bug of the Raycaster algorithm
  • Fixed a border issue of maximized canvas
  • Fixed a few memory leaks
  • Fixed a potential crash issue
  • Improved the music visualizer
  • Improved speed calculation of the "Games/Racing" example

Changed files in this update

Depot 1386181
  • Loading history…
Depot 1386182
  • Loading history…
Depot 1386183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link