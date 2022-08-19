- The AI is less likely to accept ultimatums, and very unlikely to accept another ultimatum if it's recently accepted one. This should make it less straightforward to bully yourself to victory.
- Losing a city that doesn't have a ritual site no longer cancels the final ritual.
- When you get an ultimatum or offer, there is now a button to go to the other empire's capital.
- Increased cooldown time of some espionage actions.
- Settings now accessible from more places, and settings button is a gear icon instead of the word "Settings".
- You can now adjust the tooltip delay in the settings.
- Fixed airship command panel positioning when dyslexic fonts are active.
- Fixed graphical glitch in dyslexic fonts.
- Fixed some multiplayer desyncs.
- Fixed some crashes.
- Fixed some missing text.
- The soundtrack now includes the eight new tracks from the update.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 19 August 2022
Version 1.1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
- Loading history…
Airships Press Mac Depot 342566
- Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 64 Depot 342567
- Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 32 Depot 342568
- Loading history…
Airships: Conquer the Skies - Soundtrack (923580) Depot Depot 923580
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update