V0.123 - New Scenario + General Improvements

Hi all,
Lots of streamlining scenario production in this one.
Additions
- 1 new wave defence scenario.
- 5 new latewar enemies.
- Custom default and grab cursors. Grab cursors don't appear in designers awaiting undo/redo support.
- Reasons for win and loss on end game screens.
- Stats to end game screens. Let me know which other stats you'd like to see below (or on the forums).
Fixes
- Polished end game screens.
- Potential fix for designer UI failing to unload when returning to main menu.
- Fixed clutch braking drive+steer gradual braking not functioning when turning left.
- Improved recovery of failures during attach/detach. More info
- Potential fix for "No Tank's Land" scenario being unbeatable on following playthroughs after beating it once (without leaving the scenario).
- Armour view no longer shows up in blueprint save preview icons.
- Fixed opening duplicate prompts or selection panels creating a non-functional panel. This would then stick around until the game was restarted.
Changes
- Capitalized scenario instructions.
- Enemy artillery in "No Tank's Land" scenario now fire while you're in the designer.
- Updated enemy Centurion and Spatter blueprints.
- Reworked "Fields" scenario's sky with new engine tech.
- Tab now changes cycles through the active section, instead of modules.
- Made mass & space displays more compact.
- Twin transmissions will now shift the inner track into neutral if the outer track is in 1st gear while turning. Allows turning with single gear "transmissions".
Continuing on with additional scenarios, with a focus on more specialist and less general combat.
- Hamish
