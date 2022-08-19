Card Restrictions Removed

Dear Denizens of Issilith!

It's been a week since the servers have come back online and we have already had some great feedback. We've been going through it, and our team is working diligently on the game. So today we're bringing you an update regarding some changes that we've implemented thanks to your input!

REMOVED CARD RESTRICTIONS

This has been the theme of many discussions lately. As some of you may know, when the servers came back online, some restrictions were in place. This stated that free users can have 2 different legendary cards and up to 2 copies of non-legendary cards in their deck. For premium users that limitation was set to 3 copies of the non-legendary and up to 4 legendary cards total. While this was something we considered implementing in our game once it is ready for the full release, we've been going through your feedback and we came to the conclusion that this isn't in line with the direction in which we want PHAGEBORN to evolve. This isn't a problem now at this stage of the development when all players have the same limitations since everyone is a free player but we agree that it may create big inequalities amongst the players in the future.

So we have removed the card restrictions! Now everyone will be able to have up to 3 copies of the non-legendary and up to 4 legendary cards in their deck.

We want to take this moment to remind you that your feedback is very important to us, it even helped us come to this decision. While we may not implement all feedback that is sent to us, we want to at least take the time to consider it and how it will affect the future of PHAGEBORN. So thank you, truly, for your feedback.

Yours truly,

Games Revolted