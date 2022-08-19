International Homeless Pets Day - Bonus content

**

Hello Animal Lovers! 💝

How are you? We hope you are fine.

**

As you know, our entire Animal Shelter Team supports animal shelters and foundations around the world and makes donations from time to time to make the animals living in them happy. You can read about it HERE.

On the occasion of International Homeless Pets Day 🐾, which takes place on August 20, we decided to create something also for you! It will be brand new, limited content for our game. Bonus content will be released today August 19 for a good start to the weekend 😎

There will be new items from four categories :

Items

Clothes for animals

Furniture

Environmental ornaments

If you've always wanted to decorate your animal shelter with balloons or garlands, you will finally have the opportunity 🎈 Download free update the game now and enjoy the news!

Additional items in Animal Shelter will be available for purchase in-game for a week from August 19 to August 26, after which they have disappear and will no longer be available for purchase.

But don't worry. If you buy new objects within the time specified by us and put them on the map, they will stay with you permanently! ♾️

The items can be found in the store and after entering build mode, and they will be marked with a ribbon icon 🎀

Can you find them all? 🔍

Other fixes:

Added event icon to event objects in shop and build mode

Fixed sound delay when bumping into things

Fixed missing diseases

Fixed issues when carrying a tripod with camera outside of a building

Added a safeguard to build mode to prevent getting stuck in it with no way to exit

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239320/Animal_Shelter/

See you Soon,

Animal SHelter Team