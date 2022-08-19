Patch Notes 8/19/22

- Mouse invert now an option for the crazy people
- Perfect Parry bug fixed, humans actually get stunned again
- Backpack bugs fixed
- Kick stamina cost changed from 200 to 170
- Exhaustion now ends when stamina recovers back to 40% instead of original 50%
