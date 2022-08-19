 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 19 August 2022

Patch Notes 8/19/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mouse invert now an option for the crazy people
  • Perfect Parry bug fixed, humans actually get stunned again
  • Backpack bugs fixed
  • Kick stamina cost changed from 200 to 170
  • Exhaustion now ends when stamina recovers back to 40% instead of original 50%

Changed files in this update

