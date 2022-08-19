 Skip to content

World of Warships update for 19 August 2022

Community Giveaway!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Commanders!

We’re holding a special and easy-to-enter giveaway — 5 lucky winners will be picked at random.

How to participate:

  • Click here
  • Click the Like button
  • Then leave a comment—and that's it!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2851090044

Rules:

  • Winners will be picked at random from the pool of participating unique users—only one comment per user will be taken into consideration.
  • Any comments that break the discussion rules may be deleted or excluded.

The prize:

  • 1x Premium Ship VIII container

We wish you good luck and following seas!

Changed depots in openssl_test branch

View more data in app history for build 9348061
World of Warships Content Depot 552991
World of Warships Full app_type Depot 552992
World of Warships Client Depot 552993
World of Warships Localizations Depot 552994
