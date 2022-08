Bonus Campaigns and Quality of Life update

PATCH NOTES:

New bonus campaigns with achievements:

QUERY - [ INPUT ]

COMMAND - [ EXIST ]

ICARUS

CHURCH

SOULS

Quality Of Life

General performance and level load time improvements

Native gyro support

Rumble support for gamepads

Increased impact cannon punch radius

Added gamma adjustment slider

Added NPC voice volume slider

Added setting to disable gamepad

Improved pick up weapon logic on gamepad

OC cannon now kills shield NPCs on shield hit

Buffed weapon pickups in Conscience campaign level

New HUD option to center hud elements

Achievement for Chalet campaign

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug with uploading props

Fix workshop button showing on victory screen when no valid workshop link

Reduced aim acceleration radius for joypads

Tweaked deadzone logic for joypads

Improved various particle FX performance

Added more FX to simple fx mode

Relit firefight levels in simple lighting mode

Improved performance of large moving props with no need for collision

Removed crouch binding option

Fix sound volume in museum

Reduced turret firing volume

Hid shuffle music button in campaign until I can think of a fix for music resetting